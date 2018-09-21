Amazon launches three new Echo devices starting at Rs 4,499

Amazon has introduced a new line-up of Echo devices, and an Echo companion device, to increase their smart speaker portfolio to fit a variety of setups.

New Echo and Echo companion devices include:

Echo Dot: The Dot now comes with a louder and crisper sound according to Amazon. The Echo Dot is priced at Rs 4,499. Echo Dot features a new fabric design and more powerful sound. Echo Dot is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone. The speaker can be connected to a home theater or an external speaker via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable for louder sound.

Echo Plus: The Plus variant comes with a built-in Zigbee hub. This variant also gets an upgraded speaker and a new design. The Echo Plus is priced at Rs 14,999. With the built-in Zigbee hub, the all-new Echo Plus makes setting up compatible smart home devices easy. The user will just have to say "Alexa, discover my devices," and Echo Plus will discover and setup compatible lights and plugs without the need for additional hubs or apps.

The new Echo Plus also includes an embedded temperature sensor to set temperature-based routines using other smart home devices. For example, when the living room reaches 32 degree Celsius, Alexa can send a notification to your phone and turn on the AC connected to a smart plug.

Echo Plus has a larger 3" Neodymium woofer and increased back volume for stronger bass. It also features an all-new fabric design and is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone.

Echo Sub: The Sub is a subwoofer for other Echo devices and hence is called Echo Companion Device. It is priced at Rs 12,999. Echo Sub is the first wireless Echo subwoofer. You can connect Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound. The equalizer feature will let the user adjust bass, mid-range, and treble of the pairing by using voice command. Just say, "Alexa, turn up the bass."

"We want you to have access to Alexa everywhere-in your living room, kitchen, bedroom or the office," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director - Amazon Devices. "We are excited today to expand the number of ways customers can use Alexa in their homes to make their lives more convenient - whether it's asking for the day's highlights in the morning, listening to music in the evening, or simply saying 'Alexa, good night,' to turn the lights off and turn on the AC."

Availability

All new Echo devices are available for pre-order on Amazon.in. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping next month. Echo Sub will be available later this year.