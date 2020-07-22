Apple commits to make products, supply chain carbon neutral by 2030

Apple has unveiled its roadmap to become completely carbon neutral by 2030. The Cupertino tech giant said that it plans to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle. This means every Apple product sold by 2030 will have no climate impact.

Apple's global corporate operations are already carbon neutral, so its roadmap will encompass its manufacturing operations and products' life cycle.

In its 2020 Environmental Progress Report released on Tuesday, Apple listed its plans to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 while developing innovative carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25 per cent of its comprehensive footprint. The company said it is establishing an Impact Accelerator as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. It will focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.

The tech major said it will continue to increase the use of low carbon and recycled materials in its products. Apple already has been using recycled materials in its MacBook Air. The company said it will innovate in product recycling and design products to be as energy efficient as possible.

Apple also said it will identify new ways to reduce energy consumption at its corporate facilities and help its supply chain in adopting these measures. The company further said that its focus will be on adopting 100 per cent renewable energy for its operations.

The processes and materials needed for building Apple products will be technologically improved to lower emissions, the company said.

"The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet - they've helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change," Apple CEO Tim Cook said