Apple to launch Apple One; check out subscription plans, prices

Tech giant Apple's CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple One- the subscription bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage will launch on Friday, October 30. The launch was announced during the iPhone maker's quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

Apple services and updates usually go live morning US Pacific time, so Apple One is expected to be available in India Friday night. Apple One costs Rs. 195 per month (for individuals) or Rs. 365 per month (for families).

Individually, subscriptions to all these services add up to a lot more. Apple Music costs Rs. 49 a month for students, Rs. 99/per month for individuals, and Rs.149 per month for families (with six members). Both Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade come in Rs. 99 per month (Family Sharing included). iCloud costs Rs. 75 per month (50GB), Rs. 219 per month (200GB), or Rs. 749 per month (2TB).

With Apple One Individual, you are looking at a savings of Rs. 177 every month, Rs. 201 with Apple One Family, and with Apple One Premier. Of course, that's only if you sign up for every service included in the subscription bundle.

Cook also revealed that Apple set a September quarter record in many markets, including India, where it launched its own online store in September. Two categories - Macs and Apple Services - hit an all-time record with the September quarter.