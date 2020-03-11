COVID-19 impact: Free access to BYJUS learning program until April-end

The outbreak of COVID-19 has not just impacted various industries but also school students. Given the government-led advisory for schools to remain shut to protect students from Coronavirus, online learning app BYJU'S, is offering free access to its complete app to school students till the end of April.

Given the ongoing health crisis in the country, all students from grade first to 12th will be able to access BYJU'S learning programs for free. According to the press statement issued by the company, students in classes first to third can access math and English lessons and students in classes fourth to 12th can learn math and science concepts. Considering the rigour of the exam season, access to the learning program will further assist and help students continue with their preparation for the year-end examinations.

Students can download BYJU'S-The Learning App and Disney - BYJU'S Early Learn for free from the Play Store and gain access to the entire library of BYJU'S educational content. Those who already have the app installed on their devices (free version of the app), will have to update it to access the complete learning content for free.

India has over 50 confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus. As a result, states as well as individual schools are being cautious and taking precautionary measures. In the wake of the virus, the Delhi government has ordered all primary schools to remain close till March 31. Similarly, in Kerala, all exams till class seventh have been cancelled. Along with schools, the holiday has been declared for all colleges, including professional colleges, till the end of March.

BYJU'S says that according to a report by UNESCO, education of over 290 million students across 13 countries will be interrupted because of the COVID-19 crisis. The agency has also suggested that learning platforms will help students access quality education remotely during times like these. With 250 million school-going students in India, it is of paramount importance that their health is protected while also ensuring that their learning does not get interrupted, says the company.

BYJU'S is one of the popular learning apps in India offering learning programs for students from class first to 12th (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT and IAS. Started in 2015, the app has over 42 million registered students and 3 million annual paid subscriptions. The Disney - BYJU'S Early Learn App was launched in June 2019, for students in first to third standards. To transform offline to the online learning experience, BYJU'S acquired Osmo, a Palo Alto-based maker of educational games in early 2019.

