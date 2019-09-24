Google launches apps and games subscription service 'Play Pass' for $4.99 per month

Google has begun rolling out a monthly subscription service that gives people access to apps an games without advertisements and in-app services. The subscription service is called 'Google Play Pass' and is priced at $4.99 per month. For the early birds, Google is giving away 10 days free and is also offering a one-year subscription for $1.99 per month.

Google Play Pass will give users access to over 350 games and apps on Android phones. These games and apps won't have any ads and in-app purchase option. At first instant, Google's subscription service might seem similar to Apple Arcade but it is a bit different as it includes both applications as well as games. Unlike Apple, Google is also not funding the development of the games or apps and is also not demanding exclusivity.

Google said in a blog post, "Play Pass is a new subscription service that gives you access to more than 350 apps and games that are completely unlocked-all free of ads, in-app purchases and upfront payments. Play Pass offers a high-quality, curated collection of titles from Stardew Valley to AccuWeather, with new apps and games added every month."

Goole Play Pass will include apps and games like Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and AccuWeather. And others you might be less familiar with that are just as amazing, like LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, Old Man's Journey and many more. The search giant has confirmed that it will be launching new titles every month-including titles like This War of Mine and Cytus coming soon-there's always something new to discover.

To make all of these apps and games easier to find, Google has added a new Play Pass tab for subscribers. The launch of Play Pass comes at a time when every major tech company is making a big push into gaming. Earlier Google launched its cloud gaming platform, Stadia which lets people stream games from the cloud.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Microsoft to take on Google's Stadia with Project xCloud; here's all we know

Also Read: Future of gaming from Google coming in November; here's all we know about Stadia

Also Read: Google unveils Stadia, a browser-based video game streaming service