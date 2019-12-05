Hindware Appliances forays into IoT space, launches 'iPro' range of products

Hindware Appliances has forayed into Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart appliances segment to deliver an enhanced 'consumer experience' backed by cutting-edge technology. The company has launched a futuristic range of intelligent and connected 'iPro' products, including water purifier, chimney and water heater. The products have been developed keeping in mind the early adapters and evolved users in smart home automation. Each of these smart appliances can be managed through Hindware Appliances app and will assist users in operating, monitoring and controlling the products remotely. The app can be used for auto diagnoses, troubleshooting and registering service requests at the touch of a button.

"We believe that in the categories where we are present, the premium products are not well differentiated. Premium seekers and tech-savvy consumers segment is almost vacant in the present situation. With our advanced IoT products, we are trying to address these consumers and develop products to suit their evolved lifestyles in terms of both designs as well as technology. This segment will contribute significantly to the revenues in the coming years. By 2030, we expect 1/6th of our revenues to be derived from connected appliances," says Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole Time Director, SHIL Limited.

Also Read: Devialet's premium Phantom Reactor speakers available in India; prices start at Rs 1.09 lakh

Priced at Rs 27,990, the Achelous Premium iPro is a water purifier with RO membrane life alert feature and real-time filters alert. It can provide hot, warm and ambient water. Prices starting from Rs 44,990, Optimus iPro Chimney will have powerful suction at extremely low noise. The Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Evo iPro water heater will have a touch key display with LED icons that shows different operating modes and works on Wi-Fi. It has been priced at Rs 18,000. The IoT-enabled water heaters and water purifiers will be available at select Croma and Reliance Digital stores and Chimney at select exclusive Hindware galleries.

Commenting on Indian consumers willing to pay more for IoT-enabled features, Kaul says, "With the constant advancement of technology, the internet penetration and the increasing smartphone usage, the digital literacy in our country has improved significantly over the last two decades. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and its mass adoption through wearable or home entertainment technologies are driving familiarity and ease among Indian users. Millennials form a major portion of the consumer base and their preference is towards smarter devices. Consumers are looking for solutions based out of IoT and the overall value that a product provides. They make their choices accordingly. Cost to integrate IoT in a product is coming down significantly with the cost of sensors, connectivity and cloud going down like never before. We believe IoT will soon become hygiene in the years to come.

Also Read: Google launches Nest Mini smart speaker for Rs 4,499

The company is also working on the "Massification of Technology", where they plan to take IoT to the mass segment. "Our soon to be launched range of IoT products are going to be competitively priced and will be marginally higher than our non-IoT products, thus providing the benefits of IoT for as many consumers as possible," adds Kaul.

Hindware Appliances is a flagship brand of Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), which has a network of over 9,250-plus retailers and modern retail outlets, 575-plus trade partner network and over 200 distributors. The company has also filed for 15 new patents across various product categories since its inception.