How HP's 3D printing technology will help print over 1 lakh ventilator parts

HP partners with Redington 3D to 3D-print parts for 10,000 ventilators for AgVa Healthcare

HP 3D printing technology reduces manufacturing time from 4-5 months to 24 days

HP has partnered with Redington 3D in India, to produce 120,000 ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare. As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts have been 3D-printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators. The parts include inhale and exhale connectors, valve holders, oxygen nozzles and solenoid mounts, among others. Due to the complex design of these parts, 3D printing helped bring down manufacturing time of ventilators from four to five months to just 24 days.

These ventilators are being deployed across India for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

AgVa Healthcare's ventilator is an ICU ventilator with volume, pressure and flow control, and the entire system can be controlled by a capacitive multi-touch interface without the need of compressed medical air. It is extremely portable and can be used in ICU transport or homecare.

"In these unprecedented and difficult times, HP remains committed to serve the community and those impacted by the ongoing health emergency. The successful execution of the AgVa Healthcare project is a testament of the capabilities of HP's 3D printing technology and how it can remove the limitations of designing by producing complex products in short time," says Rajat Mehta, Country Manager, 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP India Market.

"At Redington, our commitment was to supply over 1.20 lakhs parts to AgVa Healthcare in their endeavour to manufacture 10,000 Ventilators in 30 days & help the country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic challenges. By deploying two of our HP Jet Fusion Production 3D Printers, we could manage our production schedule with ease and help the country in its preparedness to fight this pandemic situation. As a team, we feel proud to be part of this mission & leverage our Digital Manufacturing capabilities, at the time when it needed the most," says Ramesh K.S, Vice President, Redington India Limited.

HP's global network of manufacturing partners is working to ensure that the 3D printed parts are available in any region around the world. To date, more than 2.3 million parts have been produced by HP and partners and customers around the world. Even this partnership is part of HP's global commitment in the battle against COVID-19. As part of this initiative, HP claims to have ramped up its 3D printing team and global digital manufacturing partner network to design, validate and produce essential parts for medical responders and hospitals.