Huawei P20, P20 Lite, P20 Pro leaked renders: iPhone X-like notch, three camera modules and more

Huawei will be launching three new smartphones on March 27, the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro. There have been various leaks confirming what's coming from the stables of Huawei.

A new leak from a popular tipster from Winfuture, Ronald Quandt has given us a good look at the upcoming phones. What we have here are detailed renders of all three Huawei devices.

Confirming the biggest rumours about the phones, the renders show Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro with an iPhone X like notch. Though slimmer, the notch is not the only bezel on the front panel of the phones.

Essentially, all three look similar but the cheaper Huawei P20 Lite has slightly chunkier side bezels and the finger print scanner is placed on the rear panel unlike the front facing sensor on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

The notch will carry the camera and other essential sensors including the earpiece. The front cameras either house a 16Megapixel camera or a 24Megapixel camera. In terms of the design, the phones will come with a tall form factor with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Looking at the renders, we even have a detailed list of colours that each variant will be available in. The Huawei P20 will come in Black, Blue and a lighter shade of Rose Gold. The Huawei P20 Lite will launch in Black, Black and Pink. The flagship Huawei P20 Pro will come in Black, Blue and an all new Twilight colour.

One of the biggest USPs of the Pro version will be the presence of three camera lens on the back of the device. The leaked report doesn't reveal the nature of the third lens so there's something to look forward to at the launch event.

The other two devicse feature dual-lens placed vertically on their rear panel. The P20 Lite and P20 are expected to feature a LCD panel. However, the P20 Pro is expected to sport an OLED panel. The Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro might user Kirin 970 as their powerhouse. There are no reports regarding the different storage variants.

A leaked manual reveals further details regarding the Huawei smartphones. The P20 and P20 Pro will come with two nano-SIM slots but no dedicated memory card slot. The Huawei P20 will feature a 3,400mAh battery whereas the Huawei P20 Pro will come with a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of price, the Huawei P20 Lite will be the cheapest at EUR 369 (Roughly Rs 29,500). The Huawei P20 is expected to be priced at EUR 679 (roughly Rs 54,500). The Huawei P20 Pro will be as expensive as the top specked Samsung Galaxy S9+ at EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 72,500).

The launch event will be conducted on March 27 in Paris. Until then we suggest you take all this information with a grain of salt.