Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, other celebs won't post on Instagram, Facebook for 24 hours; here's why

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Leonardo DiCaprio, and several celebrities won't post on Instagram or Facebook for 24 hours to protest against the spread of "hate, propaganda, and misinformation" on social media platforms.

Kim Kardashian, who has 188 million Instagram followers and 29 million likes on her Facebook page, said that "misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy."

The move is part of the #StopHateforProfit campaign which was organised by civil rights activists earlier this year.

"I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda, and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart," Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram.

Other than Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Sacha Baron Cohen, and many others will also freeze their accounts for 24 hours on Wednesday.

"I do use Instagram and Facebook, but I want it to be a force for good-not hate violence, and disinformation," Leonardo wrote on Instagram.

The organisers of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which was launched in June, accused Facebook and Instagram of not doing enough to stop hate speech and misinformation.

The Stop Hate for Profit collective, which is organising Wednesday's freeze, includes the Anti-Defamation League and the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

Facebook has come under heavy pressure from activists, governments, and companies that advertise on its platforms to take tougher action on promoting discrimination, hatred or violence.

More than 1,000 companies, including Adidas and Volkswagen, joined the (#StopHateforProfit) campaign by pausing advertisements on these (Facebook and Instagram) social media platforms.

The campaign has demanded that Facebook increase the resources it puts into fighting online hatred and disinformation.