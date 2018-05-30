Landline phones to get smartphone-like features; SMS, chat now possible

At a time when subscriptions of wired telephones are nosediving, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is making a last ditch effort to save them. The State-owned telecom operator will bring new features which will enable users to chat, message (SMS) and set personal ring tone back (PRTB) messages on their landline. These new upgrades will be added to landlines in Rajasthan.

The telecom district manager (TDM), Bundi B.K Agarwal told PTI that the exchanges are being upgraded with Next Generation Networking (NGN) technology and the work has started in Bundi district. In Bundi and Hindoli, they have been upgraded and remaining would be upgraded within the next few days.

Agarwal said customers can receive landline calls on mobile handsets provided the calls are not missed when one is off-premises.

Customers would also be able to connect the number via mobile phone from anywhere and avail landline services and plans.

He added that 86 towers were being upgraded including 20 in Bundi city which meant that fast internet services can be accessed even in rural areas. To avail these new features, the customer is required to upgrade their connection with an IP phone.

On the other hand, BSNL is trying to compete with market leaders in the telecom industry. They have launched an appealing offer to take on competitors Jio and Airtel. The state-owned teleco has come out with a Rs 98 plan that offers 1.5GB data for 26 days.

To compete with Jio's Rs 149 pack, BSNL's Rs 98 plan offers data at Rs 2.51 per GB. Jio's Rs 149 pack offers 1.5GB per day for 28 days which costs Rs 3.5 per GB. Airtel also has a Rs 149 pack which provides data benefits around Rs 5.3 per GB. However, you can get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day which are not available on BSNL's Rs 98 pack.