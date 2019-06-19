Microsoft to end support for Windows 7 from January 14 next year

Microsoft on Wednesday said its Windows 7 operating system will not get security and technical updates from January 14, 2020, onwards and users should shift to its latest software.

Microsoft also said that it is working with computer manufacturing companies like Dell and HP for making devices available at affordable prices and also working on options to roll out buyback or exchange offers.

"Support for Windows 7 will close on January 14, 2020. This means that after this, the operating system will not get security and technical updates. So, the risk of using the computer devices running on it will increase," Group Director of Microsoft India Farhana Haque said at a press conference.

The consumers should buy Windows 10 based PC, laptop or tablet in such a situation, which are more secure with updated features, she added.

Citing a report of TechAisle, Haque said in India, micro and small medium enterprises spend an average of Rs 93,500 to maintain a computer which is over four-year-old, whereas the cost of maintenance is enough to replace it with three or more modern PCs.

