Motorola Moto Z3 Play could come to India in first week of July

Motorola announced the launch of the Moto Z3 Play smartphone at an event in Brazil, earlier this month. During the event, Motorola promised a 128GB variant of the device with 6GB RAM. The company has finally launched the third variant in Brazil. The device is available in Brazil at a price of R$ 2,699 (approximately Rs 48,550).

As far as the device's availability in India is concerned, Motorola has not confirmed a date. However, sources say that the phone could be launched in India by first week of July. According to a report by 91mobiles, the Moto Z3 Play will launch in India next month.

The Moto Z3 Play features a 6.01-inch FullHD+(1080 x 2160 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and will have 4GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage options. One of the key features of the phone is the modular design that allows users to add Moto Mods to the device to build on its capabilities. Motorola has announced four mods for the new phone which we can expect to launch with the device. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Moto Z3 Play has a dual rear camera setup - a primary 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel depth measurement sensor paired with f/2.2 aperture. The phone enables users to click stunning portraits with a great blur effect in the background, courtesy the portrait mode feature. The camera of the phone also has other features like real-time control of camera settings, cutout mode to switch the background, spot colour mode, cinemagraphs and integrated Google Lens. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel snapper on the front with f/2.0 aperture and also has portrait mode, face filters, wide-angle mode and beautification mode.

The Moto Z3 Play comes with connectivity options like 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The handset measures 156.6 x 76.5 x 6.6 mm and weighs 156 grams.