OnePlus all set to unveil TV next month; India to be the first launch country

A year after OnePlus mentioned about its upcoming TV project, the company will finally launch the TV by next month. According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, India will be the first country where OnePlus TVs will be available, followed by North America, Europe and China.

Lau believes that TV has the potential to be much more than just an avenue to watch favourite shows. Earlier this month, a submission to Bluetooth SIG spotted by MySmartPrice revealed that OnePlus TV will be using LED display technology, and the unique Android TV will come in sizes ranging between 43-75 inches.

Although Lau's blog did not have any information about the panel size or the operating system, it did talk about OnePus focussing on the content. "We all know, that content is king, which remains one of the major reasons for television's continued relevance in our lives. Yet, the content ecosystem is quite different from one country to another. We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users," Lau says.

"With the implementation and increasing maturity of other advanced technology such as 5G, AI, VR and AR, I'm excited about what our lives will look like in the?future. OnePlus TV is an important step towards OnePlus being involved in the world of IoT and interconnectivity. It's also proof of our commitment in continuing our exploration of how we can improve the world around us by designing a connected human experience," adds Lau.

Since 2013 OnePlus has been focussing on building the best smartphone possible. In the process, their team and community have learned a lot about software, hardware, design, product development and delivering on the best possible user experience.

"However, launching a TV product is not easy, especially if we had to start this project from scratch. Over the past two years, we have been working relentlessly to make our dreams and vision come true, so the fact that we are finally able to share this product with you all is incredibly meaningful to all of us here. We want to be sure of every step we take, which is why we wanted to focus on one market at a time. Without being 100% focused, we would not be able to create continued success," says Lau.

Over the last two years, many brands have entered and re-entered the Indian market competing against the dominance of established players such as Sony, Samsung, LG and Panasonic. Chinese internet company Xiaomi introduced its televisions in India only in February last year and has emerged as one of the top players.

Also Read: Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch on August 29; to feature 64MP camera

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Mi A3 in India; prices start at Rs 12,999

Also Read: Apple maintains its privacy first approach; to introduce innovative features