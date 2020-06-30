PM CARES Fund received Rs 30 crore from now banned TikTok

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, which the Indian government banned yesterday, had donated Rs 30 crore to PM-CARES Fund in April. TikTok had facilitated donations to the PM CARES Fund with an in-app quiz called 'Kheloge Aap, Jeetega India'.

The PM CARES Fund was set up in March after the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the fund would be used to fight coronavirus. The fund has received donations from several domestic and foreign companies.

Also read: TikTok removed from Android, Apple play stores after govt ban on 59 Chinese apps

Apart from TikTok, other China-based companies such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and OnePlus had also donated to the fund. For instance, Xiaomi donated Rs 10 crore; Huawei donated Rs 7 crore; OnePlus and Oppo donated Rs 1 crore each.

Yesterday, the government banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.

The ban, which comes in the backdrop of the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, is also applicable for WeChat and Beauty Plus. The list of applications that have been banned includes Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

Also read: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma hails ban on 59 Chinese apps; faces backlash

Meanwhile, Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok, India said, "TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government. Further if we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity".

All app companies which were banned yesterday will be heard within 48 hours. The hearing will be carried out by a committee comprising of IT ministry, Home Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Ministry of Law, and CERT-in. The committee will enquire into charges of unauthorised use of data.