Samsung Galaxy F62 sale on Flipkart: Check price, specifications, offers

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched its second Galaxy F-series smartphone - Galaxy F62 in India. Galaxy F62 sale starts today via Flipkart, Samsung India online store, Reliance Digital, and My Jio stores.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available in three colour options - last blue, last green, and laser grey - and is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

When purchasing the device through Reliance Digital/My Jio Store Offer, Samsung Galaxy F62 is offered with a cashback worth Rs 3,000 on recharge discount coupons and Reliance partner brand coupons worth Rs 7,000 for Jio customers.

Customers also get a Rs 2,500 instant cashback when purchasing through an ICICI Bank's Debit or Credit card.

Galaxy F62 also comes under the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Programme through which customers can avail the device by paying 70 per cent of the original price. Samsung said that after a year, customers would get the option to choose to upgrade to a new Galaxy smartphone or keep the same device by paying the remaining 30 per cent of the cost.

The smartphone is powered by a flagship-grade Exynos 9825 processor and is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a Full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and runs on the Android 11 operating system topped with the company's One UI 3.1. The device also offers dual SIM support and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device sports a quad-rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123 degrees ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front of the device houses a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Galaxy F62 comes with 128GB of internal storage and storage expansion (up to 1TB) support via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Smartphone also gets an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope and magnetometer.

