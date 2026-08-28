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10 useful Windows keyboard shortcuts you should know to save time on your laptop

10 useful Windows keyboard shortcuts you should know to save time on your laptop

From faster editing to instant screenshots and recovering lost browser tabs, these simple Windows shortcuts can help you work smarter, troubleshoot faster and save valuable time.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 1:05 PM IST
10 useful Windows keyboard shortcuts you should know to save time on your laptopThese Windows keyboard shortcuts can make everyday laptop tasks faster and easier.

Whether you use a Windows laptop for work, study or everyday browsing, knowing a few keyboard shortcuts can make common tasks much faster. From taking screenshots and recovering accidentally closed browser tabs to accessing copied content and activating voice typing, these shortcuts can save you from navigating through multiple menus. 

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Some can also come in handy when your laptop becomes unresponsive or when you need to quickly manage files. Here are 10 useful Windows keyboard shortcuts you can try.

1. Delete an entire word quickly

Ctrl + Backspace lets you delete an entire word at a time instead of removing characters individually. It can be particularly useful while typing or editing long sentences.

2. Scan for malware without installing antivirus software

If your Windows laptop does not have paid antivirus software, you can use Microsoft's Malicious Software Removal Tool. Press Windows + R, type mrt, and press Enter to launch the tool and scan your computer for certain malicious software.

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3. Reset the graphics driver

If your screen freezes or graphics stop responding, press Ctrl + Shift + Windows + B. This shortcut resets the graphics driver and can sometimes restore the display without requiring a restart.

4. Take a screenshot of part of your screen

Press Windows + Shift + S to open the Windows screenshot tool. You can then select a specific area of the screen to capture.

Must Read: Windows users, save these: 5 keyboard tricks that could change how you work

5. Capture the entire screen

Press Windows + Print Screen to capture the entire screen. The screenshot is automatically saved on your Windows device.

6. Access your clipboard history

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Press Windows + V to open clipboard history. You can access previously copied text and images, provided clipboard history is enabled.

7. Reopen a closed browser tab

Accidentally closed an important tab? Press Ctrl + Shift + T to reopen the most recently closed browser tab.

8. Delete a file permanently

Pressing Shift + Delete on a selected file permanently deletes it without sending it to the Recycle Bin. Use this shortcut carefully because the file may not be recoverable through the usual Recycle Bin.

9. Turn on voice typing

Press Windows + H to activate Windows voice typing. You can then speak instead of typing, making it useful for quickly entering text.

10. Close the current window

Alt + F4 closes the currently active window or application. On the desktop, it can also open Windows' shutdown options, allowing you to shut down or restart the laptop.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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