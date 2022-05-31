6G networks are still in their early stages, says Nokia boss Pekka Lundmark

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark stated that 6G mobile networks are still in their early stages and could make smartphones obsolete once they become operational.

“By then, the smartphone as we know it today will not be the most common interface. Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies," Lundmark said at Davos.

Lundmark pointed out that the physical and digital worlds will develop together, meaning concepts like metaverse might work well with the support of 6G mobile networks, India Today reported.

Lundmark's comments on 6G comes while countries like India are yet to roll out 5G network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had said that a task force has been already created to ensure the rollout of 6G to be faster and smoother for the users in the country once the technology is accessible and available for commercial use.