A Nothing Phone (1) Lite might be in the works: Here’s what we know so far

Carl Pei’s Nothing launched its first smartphone, the much-awaited Nothing Phone (1), last month. While the company has not really talked about its next smartphone yet, some reports indicate that there might be one in the works already. But it’s not going to be the Nothing Phone (2), or whatever they might call the second iteration.

According to rumours, Nothing is possibly working on a ‘Lite’ version of the Nothing Phone (1) and this is expected to launch before the company gets busy with the second generation of devices.

So what do we know about the Nothing Phone (1) Lite so far? Well, almost nothing but the rumours suggest that it might be designed exactly like the Nothing Phone (1), however, the company might skimp out on the one thing that made the Nothing Phone (1) cool.

Yeah, the LED Glyph interface. Reports state that the Nothing Phone (1) Lite will come with a plain glass back, without the lights, and also not support wireless charging. Sources have also added that the Nothing Phone (1) Lite is going to ship with a 42W charger in the box. If you’d remember, the Nothing Phone (1) supports 33W charging and the company did not include a charger in the box.

Nothing has apparently “denied the existence of such a product” as GSMArena reports. But the rumours are all over, along with another piece of information that might interest people. The Nothing Phone (1) Lite, as the name indicates, will be cheaper than the Nothing Phone (1). This bit is understandable, and expected, since two features (wireless charging and LED lights) are not going to be there on the Lite version.

Some reports have mentioned that the Nothing Phone (1) Lite’s prices might start from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. To offer a perspective, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB version.

Sources have also mentioned the possibility of a bigger 5,000 mAh battery on the Nothing Phone (1) Lite. A bigger battery could be the reason why Nothing might be leaving out the wireless charging coil and the LED lights on the Lite version.

We don’t know if this information excites you, but since Nothing has shared no information about the Nothing Phone (1) Lite, we’d suggest you don’t jump the gun, yet. However, the Nothing Phone (1) is a good-looking phone, so the same design at a lesser price is not a bad deal. But without the LED Glyph interface, is it going to be any fun at all?

