Adobe integrates Photoshop, Express and Acrobat into ChatGPT for free: All details

Adobe has announced a significant collaboration with OpenAI, launching its most popular creative and productivity applications directly within ChatGPT. The integration brings Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and Adobe Acrobat to ChatGPT’s massive user base, making powerful creative tools accessible through simple conversation.

This move is a strong step into the world of agentic AI, allowing users to perform complex tasks simply by describing what they want to achieve in plain language. Whether a user wants to enhance photos, design an invitation, or create a polished business document, they can now initiate these processes without leaving the chat interface.

David Wadhwani, president of digital media at Adobe, commented that the company is "thrilled" to combine its creative technology with the simplicity of ChatGPT. He noted that hundreds of millions of people can now edit with Photoshop just by using their words, right inside a platform that is already part of their daily routine.

Enhanced tools for everyone

The new integration is designed for users who may be new to Adobe's software, but it still allows for conversational edits and some fine-tuning.

For Adobe Photoshop, users can adjust specific parts of an image, fine-tune settings like contrast and exposure, and apply creative effects such as 'Glitch' or 'Glow' while maintaining image quality. They simply need to type "Adobe Photoshop, help me blur the background of this image," for example, and ChatGPT will surface the app to guide the action.

The Adobe Express integration lets users browse a large library of professional designs, fill in text, replace images, and animate designs directly inside the chat.

For document management, Adobe Acrobat users can edit PDFs, organise or merge multiple files, compress files, and convert documents to PDF, all while preserving formatting. A key feature is the ability to easily redact sensitive details within the chat.

The new apps for ChatGPT are free to all users globally, available immediately on desktop, web, and iOS versions of the platform. Adobe Express is also available on Android, with Photoshop and Acrobat support for Android devices arriving soon. The launch expands the reach of Adobe's most defining tools, providing a seamless way for individuals to move from a conversational idea to a finished piece of content.