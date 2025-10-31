Adobe unveils next-gen Firefly with studio-quality AI tools for audio, video and design

Adobe announced major updates to Adobe Firefly at Adobe MAX 2025, introducing a new suite of AI-powered tools, models, and creative agents that redefine how creators work across video, audio, imaging and design. The upgraded Firefly platform now integrates studio-quality generation tools like Generate Soundtrack, Generate Speech, and a new AI video editor, alongside the advanced Firefly Image Model 5, which produces photorealistic images in native 4MP resolution.

The Firefly ecosystem has also expanded with new partner integrations, including ElevenLabs, Google, Luma AI, OpenAI, Runway, and Topaz Labs, along with Firefly Custom Models that allow creators to train AI on their own style to generate personalised assets.

Adobe previewed Project Moonlight, a conversational, agent-driven interface that can assist creators across Adobe apps. Powered by agentic AI, Project Moonlight analyses creators’ social channels and helps them brainstorm new ideas, refine visuals, and create content simply by describing what they want.

“Adobe Firefly supports your entire end-to-end creative process, from when you first explore ideas to when you bring them to the world with AI-powered video, audio, imaging and design,” said Ely Greenfield, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President at Adobe. “We built Firefly to be a single place where you can work with the best AI models in the best creative tools, and it’s been amazing to see how creators are using it to bring their ideas from concept to reality.”

The latest version of Firefly streamlines the entire creative journey, helping users move from brainstorming to production with a range of new generative tools.

Firefly Boards, the platform’s AI-powered ideation space, now includes Rotate Object for converting 2D visuals into 3D, new PDF exporting, and bulk image downloading for easier collaboration. Creators can also use Presets for instant style generation and Generative Text Edit for changing text directly within images.

The new Firefly introduces a powerful lineup of tools designed for video, sound, and image generation:

• Generate Soundtrack (Public Beta): An AI-driven music generator that produces fully licensed, studio-quality tracks in seconds.

• Generate Speech (Public Beta): A text-to-speech tool that creates realistic voiceovers in multiple languages, using Firefly Speech Model and ElevenLabs technology.

• AI Video Editor (Private Beta): A multitrack, timeline-based editor that lets creators combine generative and captured media, trim clips, add effects, and edit using transcripts or visual controls.

• Prompt to Edit: A conversational image editing interface that allows users to describe visual changes in plain language, powered by Firefly Image Model 5 and partner models from Google, OpenAI, and Black Forest Labs.

The newly launched Firefly Image Model 5 (Public Beta) is Adobe’s most advanced image generation engine to date. It can create photorealistic imagery with precise lighting, texture and anatomic accuracy, and supports Layered Image Editing for non-destructive, context-aware adjustments.

Firefly Custom Models (Private Beta) lets creators train their own AI models to generate content in their personal or brand style. Custom Models are private by default and can only be shared with authorisation from the creator.

Adobe continues to position Firefly as the creative industry’s most open AI ecosystem, now offering access to top third-party model,s including Topaz Bloom, ElevenLabs Multilingual v2, Runway’s Gen-4, Google Veo 3.1, and OpenAI GPT Image. This flexibility enables creators to experiment and combine models directly within the Firefly interface.

Availability and Access

• Firefly Image Model 5, Generate Soundtrack, and Generate Speech are now in public beta.

• AI Video Editor, Firefly Custom Models, and Firefly Creative Production are in private beta and will begin rolling out next month.

• Project Moonlight will be available in the coming months, with early access through a waitlist.

• Through 1 December, Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly subscribers can enjoy unlimited image and video generations across all Firefly and partner models.