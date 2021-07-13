After 'view once', 'joinable calls' feature spotted on beta build of WhatsApp; know more

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has been testing new features, and many of them have been spotted in its new iOS beta update.

The messaging app has rolled out features like view once messages, joinable calls, disappearing messages, among other features.

The view once feature, which was made available to Android users earlier, is now in the testing phase on the beta version of the iOS app.

The joinable call feature, currently limited to iOS beta, is likely to be tested on the Android beta soon.

WhatsApp has rolled out the 2.21.140.11 beta update on TestFlight, reports Wabetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features in the beta versions.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on improving call quality for both video and voice communications. The platform reveals a new feature in testing that will let users join group calls even in between the call.

“If you temporarily ignore to participate in a group call, and you open WhatsApp again after some time, if the group call is still ongoing, WhatsApp might present you an alert if you want to quickly join the call, without asking other participants to add you again. When there is a call you can join, you can find a “Tap to join” banner in the Calls tab and a “Join call” button in the group chat where the call is started,” Wabetainfo reported.

The feature is currently available in the beta build of WhatsApp. The messaging app is yet to consider a stable rollout.

A new feature, which is called ‘view once', was also spotted on a WhatsApp for IOS beta release. It is not currently available for users on mobile and is being tested on WhatsApp Web, and is similar to Snapchat's disappearing messages.

Photos and videos sent using the new 'view once' feature disappears after the recipient opens them once. Additionally, if this new feature is already available for users' WhatsApp account, they will see a view once button while sending the media.

