AI or human creativity? OpenAI hiring content strategist, offering salary of up to Rs 3.45 cr

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has opened a high-profile role for a ‘Content Strategist’ at its San Francisco office, offering a salary between Rs 2.72 crore ($310,000) and Rs 3.45 crore ($393,000), along with equity. The listing immediately sparked online debate, with users noting the irony of the world’s leading AI company still relying on humans to craft its content strategy.

Advertisement

The job description states: "We're looking for a Content Strategist to define and execute the content strategy for ChatGPT.com. This role is critical in creating high-impact content that drives awareness, top-of-funnel traffic, and product adoption."

"You'll shape how our brand sounds to the world, set the voice and tone guidelines, and roll up your sleeves to write, edit, and publish content that resonates with a global audience of both businesses and consumers," it adds.

Social media users highlighted the tension between AI automation and human creativity. One commented: "Whenever someone tries to tell you that your job can or should be replaced with AI, just look at all the positions that can supposedly be automated… and for which OpenAI is currently hiring, and willing to pay exorbitant salaries to."

Advertisement

Another noted: "SEO is dead, content marketing is a waste of time. Meanwhile, the biggest disruptor of the decade is hiring a content strategist for $300k to $400k."

A third user pointed out: "The fact @OpenAI are hiring a Content Strategist instead of using ChatGPT tells a story. One it cannot write by itself apparently."

Others suggested the listing reflects AI-human collaboration rather than a failure of AI. "Wild how SEOs love posting “XYZ company is hiring SEOs/content marketers.” Not because they want you to apply… but because it’s a flex. Like: “See? Even [insert big brand] is hiring for this role. Still think SEO/content is dead?” You don’t see devs posting “OpenAI is hiring a researcher.” But SEOs? We’ll happily brandish it like a badge of honor," a user wrote.

Advertisement

The role requires creating, writing, and editing high-quality content from landing pages to guides to campaigns. OpenAI is seeking candidates with six to over ten years of experience in content strategy, copywriting, or growth marketing at high-growth companies or prominent brands.