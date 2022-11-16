Airtel 5G Plus network rolls out in Gurugram; check full list of locations

Airtel has introduced its 5G network to users in Gurugram. The announcement was made on Wednesday. The new Airtel Plus 5G network will be available in select locations across the city. Airtel has announced that it will start by supporting around 13 areas. Airtel subscribers will not need any hardware upgrade except for an eligible 5G smartphone. The user will be able to use the high-speed 5G network with the same 4G SIM. Additionally, 5G will work with existing 4G data plans.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be eligible to see the Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Airtel has revealed the list of locations that will have support for Airtel 5G Plus service. It is currently available at:

DLF Cyber Hub

DLF Phase 2

MG Road

Rajiv Chowk

Iffco Chowk

Atlas Chowk

Udyog Vihar

Nirvana Country

Gurugram railway station

Civil lines

Ardee city

Huda City Center

Gurugram National Highway and a few other select locations

Airtel has promised to augment its network, making its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel 5G Plus will allow access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

Indian Cities that support Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel crossed the 1 million milestone for 5G users in India earlier this month. The 5G services are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and now Gurugram. However, not all areas of these cities will support the 5G network.

Nidhi Lauria, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Delhi - NCR said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightning the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.