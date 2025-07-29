Amazon Echo Show 3rd gen launched with upgraded design and speakers: Check features, price

Amazon has introduced the third-generation Echo Show 5 smart display in India, featuring an upgraded design, improved audio quality, and enhanced smart home functionality. The device is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and select Reliance Digital and Croma stores at an introductory price of ₹10,999.

The latest Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch screen with a more compact, rounded design and a built-in camera for home monitoring and video calls. It also includes Amazon’s updated AZ2 Neural Edge processor and an improved microphone array for better performance. The smart display is available in two colour options: Charcoal and Cloud Blue.

According to Amazon, the new model delivers twice the bass and clearer sound compared to its predecessor, making it the best-sounding Echo Show 5 to date. The device is equipped with a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker and supports music streaming via Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn and Audible.

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) also integrates with compatible smart home devices, allowing users to control lights, fans, ACs, geysers and more via Alexa voice commands or the on-screen interface. With the built-in camera, users can access real-time video feeds from connected security cameras and video doorbells. The ‘Drop In’ feature enables remote check-ins and video calls through other Alexa-enabled devices or the Alexa app.

The smart display also offers everyday assistance, including timers, reminders, calendar updates and to-do lists. It can serve as a bedside or desk companion, offering access to content such as Prime Video (subscription required), workout guides, recipes, and more.

In terms of privacy, the Echo Show 5 comes with multiple features, including a built-in camera shutter, a microphone off button, and options to manage voice recordings through the Alexa app.

Speaking about the launch, Dilip R.S., Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said the device aims to make daily life more convenient. “From checking in on their home remotely using the built-in camera, and managing their smart home, to accessing visual content like recipes and calendars, and enjoying hands-free music with simple voice commands—it reflects our commitment to offering smart experiences that fit seamlessly into our customers' daily lives,” he said.