Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 dates announced: Check offers, discounts on Moto Razr 40, Oppo F23, Redmi Note 12 and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin in India on October 8, just like Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. However, the company has not yet announced the end date of the sale. Buyers will get an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on SBI Bank cards. The Prime members will get access to the deals on October 7 only.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones revealed

As per the sale preview, Moto Razr 40, a flip phone, launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999, will be available at a starting price of Rs 48,749. iQOO 11 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 48,749, down from Rs 49,999. Oppo F23 5G will sell at Rs 23,749, down from Rs 24,999. Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 10,800 and Rs 14,749 respectively.

Other smartphones available at discount include Realme Narzo N55, Samsung Galaxy M13, iQOO Neo 7 5G, Lava Agni 2, Samsung Galaxy M04 and so on.

Amazon will reveal more details about its upcoming deals in the coming days. Flagship smartphones that will be available on discounts include iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G and more.

During the sale, Amazon will offer a discount of up to 39 per cent on gaming laptops, and 47 per cent on other laptops. The smartwatches will be available at an instant discount of 89 per cent. Smart TVs from OnePlus, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, Acer, Toshiba, Hisense and more will also be available at a discount.

As mentioned earlier, Flipkart has also announced its own sale during this time. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on October 8 and will end on October 15. Customers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra and Axis Bank cards.

