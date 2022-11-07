Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at Rs 599 per year; details here

Amazon has launched a new Prime Video Mobile Edition at Rs 599 per year. As the name suggests, this new subscription will be targeted at mobile users at a much lower cost than the standard plan. The Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only annual plan that will provide access to all the latest movies, Amazon Originals, LIVE cricket, and more. In order to sign up for the new plan, users can do so via the Prime Video app (on Android) or website.



The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition joins the list of OTT platforms with a ‘mobile-only’ plan. Both Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix offer mobile-only plans. This helps the platform boost viewership volume by offering a more accessible price point. The Prime Video Mobile Edition was initially launched last year as a telco-partnered product in collaboration with Bharti Airtel. However, it will be available to all users now.



What will Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Offer?

Prime Video Mobile Edition provides customers Standard Definition (SD) quality streaming. This 480p quality video is mostly suited to smaller screens. Amazon offers up to 4K resolution for top-tier plans. However, Amazon will continue to offer the same catalogue of Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, LIVE cricket. Additionally, customers will continue to get features such as X-ray powered by IMDb, and downloads for offline viewing with Prime Video Mobile Edition.

The standard Amazon Prime Video subscription costs Rs 1,499 annually. That plan offers multi-user access (Profiles), streaming across devices including Smart TV, and high resolution (HD/UHD) content. All the other Prime benefits including free fast delivery on Amazon.in, ad-free music with Prime Music and Prime Reading is offered with the Rs 1,499 plan.



Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India said, “Over the last 6 years we have seen a huge growth for Prime Video in India. With viewers from 99% of the country’s pin codes, the service has become the preferred destination for premium content. Guided by our mission of making high quality entertainment even more accessible across the country, we are excited to launch Prime Video Mobile Edition’s annual plan. This worldwide-first innovation saw an incredible response from Indian consumers when we launched via a telecom association last year, and building on that success we are extending its access, with it now being made available directly for subscription through Prime Video’s app and website.”

Kelly Day, vice president, International, Prime Video said, “India is one of our fastest growing and most engaged locales worldwide. Our success in the country can be attributed to innovations that are focused on creating an exceptional entertainment experience for customers. In fact, India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. An initiative like Prime Video Mobile Edition, that had its genesis in India, is now being rolled out across multiple countries in Latin America and South East Asia. We are confident that the new Prime Video Mobile Edition annual plan will further help accelerate the growth of our India business and give an even larger customer base access to the high-quality content on the service. With this launch we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our popular on-demand entertainment content and live sports.”



