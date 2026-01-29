Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia in talks to invest $60 billion in OpenAI: Report

Big Tech leaders Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon are reportedly in advanced discussions to invest a combined $60 billion (approximately Rs 5.52 lakh crore) in OpenAI, as the artificial intelligence (AI) company seeks to bolster its capital for future development.

According to reports from The Information, the proposed funding round would value the ChatGPT creator at approximately $730 billion before the financing is finalised. If completed, the deal would potentially push the company’s valuation beyond the $800 billion mark, cementing its position as the world’s most valuable private enterprise.

The reported investment involves a syndicate of OpenAI's most critical infrastructure and software partners.

Nvidia is said to be considering a lead contribution of up to $30 billion. As the primary provider of the GPUs essential for training large language models, Nvidia’s involvement highlights its vested interest in the continued expansion of the AI ecosystem.

In what would be its first direct stake in the company, Amazon is reportedly weighing an investment of between $10 billion and $20 billion. Sources suggest the deal may be contingent on OpenAI expanding its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure.

The Information's report also said that Amazon's investment could be based on separate negotiations, including a possible expansion of OpenAI's cloud server rental ⁠deal with Amazon, along with a ​commercial agreement for OpenAI to sell its products, such as enterprise ChatGPT subscriptions, to Amazon.

OpenAI's long-standing backer, Microsoft, is expected to add roughly $10 billion to its existing multi-billion-dollar commitment, further integrating OpenAI’s technology into its Azure cloud platform.

The massive capital injection follows a $41 billion investment from SoftBank completed in December 2025. These funds are vital for OpenAI as it faces escalating costs associated with the data centres and immense computing power required to pursue Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).