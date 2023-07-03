Apple AirPods may soon get 'Body Temperature Tracking' and 'Hearing Aid' feature; here's how

Seven years after its initial debut, AirPods remain one of the top-selling products for Apple. Now, the company may be preparing to further enhance the segment by introducing some major advancements to its popular wireless earbuds.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a host of innovative features for AirPods. One significant addition is the integration of advanced hearing health functionalities, allowing AirPods to assess a user's hearing abilities through a specialized hearing test. By playing different tones and sounds, the earbuds will be able to provide insights into a person's auditory wellness, similar to how the Apple Watch's ECG app screens for heart conditions.

Alternatives to Hearing Aids

In addition to hearing health, Apple is exploring opportunities to position AirPods as an alternative to traditional hearing aids. With the potential to tap into the $10 billion-a-year hearing aid market, Apple is actively working on incorporating hearing-aid-like features into its wireless earbuds.

Notably, Conversation Boost and Live Listen have already showcased the company's ambitions in this direction. Although regulatory approval is pending, recent changes in FDA rules that allow over-the-counter sales of hearing aids without a prescription have opened up new avenues for Apple to bring its innovative approach to a broader audience.

Body Temperature Tracking

Apple is also venturing into the realm of health monitoring with AirPods. The company is exploring the integration of sensors into the earbuds to measure body temperature via the wearer's ear canal. This approach is deemed more accurate than wrist-based temperature monitoring, which is currently employed in Apple Watch models during sleep.

The report claims that this version of body temperature tracking will help Apple leverage this data not only for fertility tracking but also for detecting early signs of illness, such as colds or other ailments. The report suggests that this feature is still in the engineering phase.

More affordable Apple Airpods

Apple may also be considering making AirPods more accessible by introducing more affordable models. The company aims to provide users with a wider range of options. By reducing the price of its entry-level AirPods, Apple seeks to solidify its position as the go-to choice for wireless earbuds. The exact timeline for the release of these new AirPods features remains undisclosed.

