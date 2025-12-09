Apple and Google collaborate for seamless data transfer between Android and iOS: Report

Apple and Google have reportedly teamed up to introduce features that enable seamless switching between Android and iOS devices. According to a 9To5Google report, this collaboration will reduce the hassle of switching between different mobile ecosystems. These rumoured features will likely appear during device setup to move apps, photos, messages, and settings between operating systems.

The seamless data transfer process between iOS and Android devices is currently under development, and it has started to roll out in the latest Android Canary build (in beta) for Pixel devices. In addition, it is also reported to appear in the upcoming iOS 26 developer beta as well.

The report further highlighted that Android and iOS transfer will include more functionalities before the official release. It is said to allow support for transferring more kinds of data from one device to another. However, it's unclear when the feature will officially roll out in the ecosystem, as no timeline has been provided. Apple has recently released the second release candidate for iOS 26.2, but it does not include the cross-platform data transfer feature.



As of now, users will have to use the traditional methods for transferring mobile data between Android and iOS devices, which include quite a few steps. If you’re transitioning from an Android to an iOS device, users will have to download the “Move to iOS” app from the Google Play Store and follow the on-screen steps to finish setting up their iPhone. Now, once the new data transfer features are rolled out, people may not have to follow a lengthy process.