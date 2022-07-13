Apple and Jony Ive are reportedly not working together any longer

It’s the end of an era. According to the New York Times, Apple has ended the consulting agreement it had with its former chief design officer Jony Ive. Ive moved on from Apple in 2019 and had started his own independent design firm called LoveFrom.

At that point in time, Apple had shared a press release that it would be one of LoveForm’s primary clients and Ive had added that he was going to “look forward to working with them for many years to come”. The contract Apple signed with Ive in 2019 was valued at more than $100 million and it reportedly restricted Ive from taking on work that Apple “found competitive”.

It’s just been three years, and reports state that Apple and Ive have decided to call it quits.

According to the NYT report, the contract between Apple and Ive was coming up for renewal and both parties agreed not to extend it. Some Apple executives have reportedly questioned how much money the company was paying Ive and were also irked by the fact that many designers had left to join LoveFrom. Also, reports add that Ive wanted the freedom to take on clients without requiring Apple’s clearance.

Apple’s COO Jeff Williams will continue to manage Apple’s design teams as things move forward while the product marketing team, which now has a central role in “product choices” will continue to work as such, the NYT report adds. On its part, LoveFrom will continue working with clients like Ferrari and Airbnb.

Ive joined Apple in 1992 and the designer has been the brain behind some of Apple’s most iconic products including the candy-coloured iMacs and the white iPods. Ive took over software design as well after Scott Forstall’s departure and helped create the “radically different look” for iOS 7. Now, after three decades of working with the company, Ive and Apple are finally done.

