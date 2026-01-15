Apple announces Apple Creator Studio: Monthly subscription for Apple’s creator suite

Apple has announced the launch of Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription service that bundles its professional creative applications into a single monthly plan for users in India and globally.

Launching on 28th January, the suite includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro for both Mac and iPad. The bundle also provides Mac users with access to Motion, Compressor, and MainStage.

Advanced Video and Audio Tools

The service introduces several intelligent tools designed to streamline creative workflows. Final Cut Pro now includes Transcript Search for locating dialogue and Visual Search for finding specific objects or actions within clips. A new Beat Detection tool automatically aligns edits to musical bars, while iPad users gain "Montage Maker" to auto-generate highlight reels.

For audio professionals, Logic Pro receives an AI Synth Player that generates performances based on chord progressions. It also features a Chord ID tool that transcribes audio or MIDI into editable chords.

Imaging and Productivity Enhancements

Pixelmator Pro makes its debut on the iPad with a touch-first interface and Apple Pencil support. This version includes a Warp tool and "Super Resolution" for upscaling images. Subscribers also receive premium content for Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, including AI-assisted presentation drafting and a new "Content Hub" for royalty-free graphics. While these productivity apps remain free for all users, the premium templates and advanced AI tools are exclusive to the subscription.

Purchase Options and Ownership

Existing Mac users who prefer to own their software can still purchase standalone versions of the apps. However, the iPad versions and certain cloud-integrated features are now tied to the subscription model.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Creator Studio will be available on the App Store from 28 January. In India, the standard subscription is priced at Rs 399 per month or Rs 3,999 per year. An education tier for college students and educators is available for Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year.

The subscription supports Family Sharing for up to six people and includes a one-month free trial. Customers purchasing a new Mac or a qualifying iPad will be eligible for three months of the service at no extra cost.

Standalone Mac App Pricing

For those choosing one-time purchases, the Mac App Store prices are rS 29,900 for Final Cut Pro, Rs 19,900 for Logic Pro, Rs 4,900 for Motion, Rs 4,999 for Compressor, Rs 2,999 for MainStage, and Rs 999 for Pixelmator Pro.

