Apple faces escalating India antitrust pressure as regulator rejects bid to pause probe

Apple Inc. is facing mounting pressure from India’s antitrust watchdog after the Competition Commission of India rejected the iPhone maker’s request to pause a long-running investigation into its App Store practices, Reuters reported, citing a confidential order dated December 31, 2025.

According to the Reuters report, the regulator accused Apple of deliberately stalling a probe that has been underway since 2022, saying the company has sought repeated extensions for more than a year, a move the CCI claims undermines procedural discipline and impedes the timely conclusion of proceedings.

At the heart of the case is a 2024 investigation report that found Apple guilty of “abusive conduct” over its iOS App Store policies, including imposing a mandatory 30% commission on developers and forcing apps to use Apple’s own in-app payment system. The watchdog had asked Apple to file objections to the findings and submit financial data required to calculate potential penalties.

Apple has so far declined to submit the information, according to a Reuters report, amid concerns that India’s updated competition laws could expose it to a fine of as much as $38 billion.

Under the Competition Amendment Act, 2023, India’s antitrust regulator is empowered to calculate penalties based on a company’s global turnover rather than only its domestic revenue. Apple is challenging the legality of this provision in the Delhi High Court, arguing that any fine should be based on its India turnover since the alleged violations occurred within the country.

CCI rejects Apple’s bid to freeze case

The confidential order shows Apple privately petitioned the CCI to halt the investigation until the Delhi High Court rules on whether global turnover can be used to calculate penalties. The watchdog rejected the request, saying it could not allow the proceedings to be delayed indefinitely.

According to the Reuters report, the CCI noted that “The Commission is of the considered view ‍that repeated extensions, despite unambiguous directions, undermine procedural discipline and impede the timely conclusion of proceedings.”

Shiv Putcha, Director of Research and Consulting at GSMA Intelligence, told Business Today that Apple’s legal strategy is not unusual.

“Delaying a hearing is pretty common place, it’s not specific, they have a hearing in the high court, they’ve filed for relief, the idea is getting extensions. If they (Apple) get a favourable ruling, then it undercuts CCI’s ruling and that’s probably the angle of the CCI,” Putcha said.

According to Reuters, the CCI has now set a one-week deadline for Apple to submit its response and financial data, warning it may move toward a final ruling based on available evidence if the company fails to comply.

A test case for India’s digital economy

The case was triggered by complaints from Tinder-owner Match Group and several Indian startups, who allege that Apple’s App Store rules create an uneven playing field by mandating its commission structure and blocking third-party app stores.

Apple denies wrongdoing and maintains that its App Store offers a secure and reliable platform for developers. But CCI investigators have previously described the App Store as an “unavoidable trading partner,” arguing that Apple’s control over the iOS ecosystem leaves developers with no meaningful alternative.

The dispute is being closely watched across India’s tech industry, where regulators have increasingly signalled their intent to rein in the market power of global technology firms.

“There is a preference or a desire for Indian champions. Locally grown, doesn't matter who has invested in them, homegrown sort of Indian champions, which for them to achieve scale, etc, requires level playing fields and that requires government institutions and regulatory agencies,” Putcha said.

He added that it would be highly unusual if fines were imposed on the basis of worldwide revenue rather than local operations.

The next hearing in the Delhi High Court is on January 27.