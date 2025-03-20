Apple gets EU green light to make port-less iPhone, but will we ever get one?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple was considering making the upcoming iPhone 17 Air completely port-less by removing the USB-C charging port at the bottom. The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone ever made by Apple, and for the company it seemed like the perfect place to start with a completely port-less, wire-free iPhone.

However, Apple ultimately decided against it, possibly because of charging speeds but majorly because Apple feared that such a decision wouldn't go down well with the European Union. Apple was forced by the EU to switch the Lightning port for a USB-C port on all iPhones being sold in the EU. The two haven't seen eye-to-eye on Apple's products and services, and it looked like the iPhone-maker didn't want to give EU another reason for conflict.

Now though, a new report by 9to5Mac states that the EU has apparently given Apple the green light for a port-less iPhone. Should Apple ever decide to make one, the EU wouldn't stand in its way or pose any regulatory concerns for the company. The 9to5Mac report quotes European Commission press officer Federica Miccoli, who said that a port-less iPhone would be legal. "Yes. Since, such radio equipment cannot be recharged via wired charging, it does not need to incorporate the harmonised (wired) charging solution."

Although this year's iPhone 17 Air will most definitely have a USB-C port, this is good news for the future, where a port-less iPhone is still a possibility.