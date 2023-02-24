Apple iMessage-like edit option coming soon to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to edit their sent messages. This feature has long been awaited by WhatsApp users, as it is already available on other messaging platforms such as Apple's iMessage.

The new edit option allows users to correct typos or mistakes, clarify a message, or add additional information to a message without having to send a follow-up message. This not only saves time but also reduces confusion and miscommunication.

The new feature will reportedly give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages, as per WABetaInfo.

While WhatsApp has not officially announced the feature, it has been spotted in beta versions of the app. The feature is said to work by long-pressing on a message and selecting the edit option. The edited message would then be marked as "edited" to indicate that it has been modified.

WhatsApp has been steadily adding new features to its platform, such as View Once text, Picture-in-Picture for video calls on iOS, Pinned messages and the ability to send money to other users. These features have helped keep WhatsApp competitive with other messaging apps, such as iMessage and Telegram.

