Apple to unveil iOS 12, new hardware during WWDC 2018; here's what Apple fans should look out for

Apple's WWDC developer's conference is all set to begin next week. Every year, the company releases the next version of the iOS, MacOS and even a few Apple products during the annual event. This year, Apple will be pulling curtains off the iOS 12 which will be the biggest reveal of the event.

iOS 12

With the new iOS 12, Apple will be avoiding the mistakes it made during the launch of iOS 11. The operating system had a host of new features but was criticized heavily for its instability. This year Apple has clearly mentioned that they will be focusing on reliability and performance.

That doesn't mean the users won't get any new features with the iOS 12. The new operating system is expected to have a better integration for third-party developers. Apple is expected to allow third-party developers to access NFC chip on the smartphone.

What this could infer is that Apple's smartphones will be able to work better with devices running on Internet of Things. Other than that, iPhone users can expect a new camera and photos app. Apple iPhone X might get additional animojis to make use of the face-scanning sensor on their flagship. Enhancements to functionality of augmented reality are also expected with the launch of the iOS 12.

New iPhones, iPads, MacBooks

Technically, product launches are not expected to be a part of the conference but Apple did launch the Home Pod and also refreshed its MacBooks during last year's event. This year Apple is expected to showcase the iPhone SE 2 which has been a subject of many leaks in the past few months. So far, leaks suggest that Apple will retain the compact size of the device.

Apple is also expected to launch the refreshed version of the MacBook Air with Retina Display. Popular analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo even confirmed that Apple will be launching the new MacBook Air by the end of Q2 this year. Along with the MacBook Air, Apple is also expected to update the MacBook Pro and iMac Pro.

The iPad Pro will also be brought up to date with features similar to the iPhone X. The TrueDepth camera on Apple iPhone is expected to make it to the new iPad Pro.

MacOS

The MacOS will also be updated with the main focus being on security features. Apple is expected to overhaul the Mac App Store bringing it up to date with what we see on the iOS 11.

Other updates

Apple might update the tvOS to make it more compatible with the HomeKit to treat it as a smart hub for other smart devices. WatchOS running on the Apple Watch series will also receive an update allowing third-party developers to build watch faces for the Watch.