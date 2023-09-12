scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News

Feedback

Apple iPhone 15 Launch LIVE: Apple iPhone 15 launched in India at Rs 79,900

Danny D'Cruze | Updated Sep 13, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

Apple launched the new iPhone 15 Series in India and all four phones will be made available to Indian buyers from Day 1. The pre-bookings start on September 15 and the devices will go on sale on September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 launched with Dynamic Island Apple iPhone 15 launched with Dynamic Island

Today marks a significant moment in the world of technology as Apple unveils its latest lineup of iPhones. This tradition, which began with Steve Jobs launching the original iPhone in 2007, continues with the introduction of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

 

The event, pre-recorded and scheduled to air live from Apple Park at 10:30 pm IST, can be viewed on Apple's website using Safari or on YouTube. An embed link for the live stream is also available at the end of this page for easy access.

 

In addition to the new iPhones, the Wonderlust event promises to showcase new Apple Watches and updated AirPods Pro. A notable change this year across all Apple iPhones is the adoption of USB Type-C. This marks a departure from the lightning connector that has been in use for charging and data transfer since 2012.

 

You can also stream the event LIVE using the embed below: 

13 Sep 2023, 12:40:26 AM IST

iPhone 15 Availability

The pre-orders for all four phones in the iPhone 15 line-up starts on September 15 and the phones will be made available from September 22.

13 Sep 2023, 12:39:35 AM IST

iPhone 15 Series Pricing in India

iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 1,34,900 (128 GB)
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 1,59,900 (256 GB)
iPhone 15: Rs 79,900 (128 GB)
iPhone 15 Plus: Rs 89,900 (128 GB)

13 Sep 2023, 12:34:07 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Pro with muted colours

Apple opted for a muted colour palette for the new Pro models with four new colour options that accentuate the titanium frame.

12 Sep 2023, 11:44:59 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Revealed

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max unveiled with a new Titanium frame which makes it the lightest Pro model to date.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
12 Sep 2023, 11:26:05 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Price

Apple iPhone 15 Prices have been revealed. The new iPhone 15 has been priced at $799 for the 128GB variant and the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at $899 for the 128GB model.  

12 Sep 2023, 11:23:24 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 series get USB Type C

Apple has finally decided to let go of the Lightning port to introduce the USB Type-C port. The USB Type-C will be solving a lot of issues with standardising ports and chargers. 

12 Sep 2023, 11:18:05 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 with A16 Bionic

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be launching with A16 Bionic chipset which was first introduced in last year's iPhone 14 Pro 

12 Sep 2023, 11:08:06 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Unveiled with Dynamic Island

Apple has finally gotten rid of the notch even in the non-Pro model and is now offering the Dynamic Island which made its debut last year. 

12 Sep 2023, 11:04:44 PM IST

Apple Ultra 2 Battery

Apple Ultra 2 battery backup will remain the same with 36 hours battery life and 72 hours in power saving mode. 

12 Sep 2023, 11:02:44 PM IST

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Unveiled

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been introduced with a bright new screen (up to 3000 nits) and up to 72 hours of back up in power saver mode.

12 Sep 2023, 11:01:04 PM IST

Apple Watch introduces new Straps: Finewoven

Apple Watch Series 9 straps are getting a new fabric called Finewoven which will give an illusion of a leather-like material. 

12 Sep 2023, 10:56:34 PM IST

Apple Watch Series 9 Climate Friendly

Apple claims that the new Watch Series 9 has been produced completely by using clean energy

12 Sep 2023, 10:55:12 PM IST

Apple Watch Series 9 will be available from next month

Apple Watch Series 9 will start selling next month and it will come with new feature called 'double tap'

12 Sep 2023, 10:40:49 PM IST

Apple Watch Series 9 Unveiled

Apple has introduced the new Apple Watch Series 9 with the new S9 chipset which comes with 5.6 billion transistors. 

12 Sep 2023, 10:38:12 PM IST

Apple Recaps Big Moments from 2023

Tim Cook starts the event with highlights about the product launches that happened in 2023. 

12 Sep 2023, 10:34:14 PM IST

Apple iPhone Event Begins!

The pre-recorded launch stream is now LIVE and Apple is showcasing the lives impacted by health tracking features of the Apple Watch Series.

12 Sep 2023, 10:28:01 PM IST

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Price

The good news is that Apple might not increase the prices of the standard iPhones. Last year, the iPhone 14 was launched at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus was introduced at Rs 89,900. 

12 Sep 2023, 10:19:32 PM IST

iPhone 15 Pro getting expensive

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see some substantial price hikes. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a price bump of $100 and $200 for the Pro Max model.

12 Sep 2023, 10:00:56 PM IST

Minutes to go

Apple is gathering journalists and other attendees to enter the auditorium for the launch event. 

 

12 Sep 2023, 9:06:30 PM IST

Apple AirPods on the menu too

AirPods are also getting a minor refresher. You'll get to see the USB Type-C port on the AirPods 

