Apple iPhone 15 Launch LIVE: Apple iPhone 15 launched in India at Rs 79,900

Today marks a significant moment in the world of technology as Apple unveils its latest lineup of iPhones. This tradition, which began with Steve Jobs launching the original iPhone in 2007, continues with the introduction of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The event, pre-recorded and scheduled to air live from Apple Park at 10:30 pm IST, can be viewed on Apple's website using Safari or on YouTube. An embed link for the live stream is also available at the end of this page for easy access.

In addition to the new iPhones, the Wonderlust event promises to showcase new Apple Watches and updated AirPods Pro. A notable change this year across all Apple iPhones is the adoption of USB Type-C. This marks a departure from the lightning connector that has been in use for charging and data transfer since 2012.

You can also stream the event LIVE using the embed below: