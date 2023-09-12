Apple iPhone 15 Launch LIVE: Apple iPhone 15 launched in India at Rs 79,900

Today marks a significant moment in the world of technology as Apple unveils its latest lineup of iPhones. This tradition, which began with Steve Jobs launching the original iPhone in 2007, continues with the introduction of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The event, pre-recorded and scheduled to air live from Apple Park at 10:30 pm IST, can be viewed on Apple's website using Safari or on YouTube. An embed link for the live stream is also available at the end of this page for easy access.
In addition to the new iPhones, the Wonderlust event promises to showcase new Apple Watches and updated AirPods Pro. A notable change this year across all Apple iPhones is the adoption of USB Type-C. This marks a departure from the lightning connector that has been in use for charging and data transfer since 2012.
You can also stream the event LIVE using the embed below:
The pre-orders for all four phones in the iPhone 15 line-up starts on September 15 and the phones will be made available from September 22.
iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 1,34,900 (128 GB)
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 1,59,900 (256 GB)
iPhone 15: Rs 79,900 (128 GB)
iPhone 15 Plus: Rs 89,900 (128 GB)
Apple opted for a muted colour palette for the new Pro models with four new colour options that accentuate the titanium frame.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max unveiled with a new Titanium frame which makes it the lightest Pro model to date.
Apple iPhone 15 Prices have been revealed. The new iPhone 15 has been priced at $799 for the 128GB variant and the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at $899 for the 128GB model.
Apple has finally decided to let go of the Lightning port to introduce the USB Type-C port. The USB Type-C will be solving a lot of issues with standardising ports and chargers.
Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be launching with A16 Bionic chipset which was first introduced in last year's iPhone 14 Pro
Apple has finally gotten rid of the notch even in the non-Pro model and is now offering the Dynamic Island which made its debut last year.
Apple Ultra 2 battery backup will remain the same with 36 hours battery life and 72 hours in power saving mode.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been introduced with a bright new screen (up to 3000 nits) and up to 72 hours of back up in power saver mode.
Apple Watch Series 9 straps are getting a new fabric called Finewoven which will give an illusion of a leather-like material.
Apple claims that the new Watch Series 9 has been produced completely by using clean energy
Apple Watch Series 9 will start selling next month and it will come with new feature called 'double tap'
Apple has introduced the new Apple Watch Series 9 with the new S9 chipset which comes with 5.6 billion transistors.
Tim Cook starts the event with highlights about the product launches that happened in 2023.
The pre-recorded launch stream is now LIVE and Apple is showcasing the lives impacted by health tracking features of the Apple Watch Series.
The good news is that Apple might not increase the prices of the standard iPhones. Last year, the iPhone 14 was launched at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus was introduced at Rs 89,900.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see some substantial price hikes. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a price bump of $100 and $200 for the Pro Max model.
Apple is gathering journalists and other attendees to enter the auditorium for the launch event.
AirPods are also getting a minor refresher. You'll get to see the USB Type-C port on the AirPods
