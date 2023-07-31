Apple iPhone 15 may finally get rid of the notch for good and replace it with 14 Pro's Dynamic Island

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year. The company has had a vision of an all-screen iPhone and the new generation will be closest to that vision. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will bid farewell to the infamous notch, replacing it with Dynamic Island which was first seen in last year's pro models. This enhancement further reduces the area occupied by front-facing sensors and cameras.

Apart from the all-screen upgrade, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will come packed with major camera improvements and be powered by the A16 chip, first featured in the iPhone 14 Pro line. Additionally, these models will swap out the traditional Lightning connector in favour of the faster USB-C.

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also be getting enhanced camera setup when compared to the current generation of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro models on the other hand will get various other improvements making them even more expensive and premium.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models

According to details provided by Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer a compelling upgrade. The Pro models will boast a slightly new design. Apple will replace the shiny stainless-steel edges with titanium. This will be the first time an Apple iPhone will feature titanium frames. It was previously tested in Apple watches.

However, the Pro models retain the frosted glass back seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the edges connecting the sides and front have been smoothened out for a better in-hand feel. Inside, the iPhone 15 Pro benefits from a redesigned aluminum chassis, mirroring the revamped structure of the regular iPhone 14 and making the phone easier to repair.

Performance-wise, the iPhone 15 Pro series will witness substantial upgrades with the help of a 3-nanometer chip. Apple also had to leave out a few new features for the next iteration. The feature of touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback has been canceled. Gurman claims this was done due to engineering challenges and cost concerns. Instead, the mute/ring switch will be transformed into an Action button, similar to the Apple Watch, allowing users to customize its functionality through software options.

Camera Enhancements and Other Features

Both the standard iPhone 15 and the Pro models will receive substantial rear camera upgrades, including improved lenses and a much wider range of optical zoom on the largest model. This new feature will finally allow the Pro Max model to take on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's super zoom.

Another noteworthy update comes in the form of the new display technology used in the Pro and Pro Max models. The company will use low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) technology for the display on the Pro models. This will result in a reduction of the size of the bezels to 1.5 millimeters down from 2.2 millimeters in the current models.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Price Increase

With the inclusion of all the new features and even new elements like titanium, a price increase is also inevitable. Apple might increase the prices across all four models. According to Barclays analyst Tim Long, Apple may increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by a whopping $200 in the US and the iPhone 15 Pro will be $100 more expensive. These price hikes in US may also lead to an even steeper price hike in India.