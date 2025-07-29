Apple iPhone 17 Pro models tipped to feature 8x optical zoom and new pro camera app

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to introduce significant camera upgrades, including an 8x optical zoom lens and a new Pro Camera app aimed at professional users. These additions could position Apple’s next-generation devices more competitively against Android flagships known for high-end photography features.

According to a report cited by MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro series will feature a redesigned telephoto lens system capable of achieving up to 8x optical zoom. Unlike current fixed zoom setups, the new lens will reportedly allow continuous optical zoom across multiple focal lengths. This change would mark a sharp jump from the 5x zoom capability in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and bring Apple closer to rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which already offers long-range zoom performance.

Apple is also said to be working on a new Pro Camera app designed for users who need greater manual control over image and video capture. The app could serve as Apple’s in-house alternative to third-party tools such as Halide, Filmic Pro and Kino. It remains unclear whether the app will be exclusive to the Pro models or eventually made available to other iPhones. It could either launch as a brand-new app or evolve from Apple’s existing Final Cut Camera offering.

The camera hardware itself is expected to include a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. A new camera control button may also be introduced on the top edge of the device, building on the existing button placement found on the iPhone 16 Pro.

In terms of design, the iPhone 17 Pro series could receive a refreshed aesthetic with a copper-like finish and a repositioned Apple logo centred on the back of the device.

On the performance side, Apple is likely to equip the iPhone 17 Pro models with the upcoming A19 Pro chip, supported by 12GB of RAM. The phones may also feature a vapour chamber cooling system and a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display for improved thermal performance and durability.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, though details of the full range are still under wraps.