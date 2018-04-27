Apple iPhone 8 RED Special Edition goes on sale in India

Announced earlier this month, the red variants of the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available for purchase in India now, earlier than the expected launch timeline of May.

The iPhone 8 (Product) Red 64GB and 128GB are priced at Rs 67,940 and Rs 81,500, respectively. The iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red 64GB variant is priced at Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 for 256GB variant.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus features a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch display respectively, with black bezels around the screen. Apple had launched iPhone 7 models in Red last year, which had white bezels around the screen. There is a new RED iPhone X Leather Folio that is available for Rs 7,900.

These red products are the company's initiative to help an organization supporting HIV/AIDS programs to provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevent the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. Apple has partnered with (Red) since 2006, and during the last 11 years, donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organization's largest corporate donor. Apple claims that the contribution helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia.