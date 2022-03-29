Apple iPhone SE 2022 production cut by 20%: Reports

Apple launched the 2022 iPhone SE earlier this month and it has already gone on sale. The device retains the physical home button, like the 2020 iPhone SE (or the iPhone SE 2), and is powered by the A15 Bionic, the same chip that powers the current iPhone 13 series.

Apple revived the iPhone SE series with its physical home button since there appeared to be a fan base for it. Also, these devices are far more compact than the flagship lineup, closer in size to the iPhone minis, making them a cheaper alternative for iPhone users who want small, but effective devices. However, given that iPhone SE series’ specs are a step down from even what that year’s iPhone mini has to offer, a device like the iPhone SE works for new Apple users in most cases and for those who specifically want the Touch ID over the Face ID.

After launching the iPhone SE 2020, Apple introduced the iPhone SE 2022 this year, but reports suggest that the company is not “expecting it to perform as good as it had hoped”. According to a new “rumour” coming out Asia, Apple has told multiple suppliers that “it aims to cut production orders by 2 to 3 million units for the second quarter of this year (April to June)”, and wants to make about 20 per cent fewer iPhone SE 2022 devices than it originally had planned.

“Sources briefed on the matter” have reportedly told Nikkei Asia that this decision to cut production is because of the “looming global inflation” and the ongoing war in Ukraine, “both of which have started to dent consumer electronic demand”.

Also, the iPhone SE 2022 is not the only device that Apple is cutting orders of. The company has reportedly cut orders for AirPods “by more than 10 million units for all of 2022”, predicting “lukewarm demand” for them and “wants to reduce inventories”. As per Counterpoint Research data, Apple shipped 76.8 million units of AirPods last year. If Apple cuts production this year, overall shipment figures for AirPods in 2022 is going to see a decline.

Reports also have it that Apple has asked suppliers to make “2 million fewer iPhone 13 handsets (across the entire range)” than what was originally planned, however, this adjustment is due to “seasonal demand fluctuations”.

