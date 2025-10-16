Apple launches 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip: See India pricing and availability

Apple has introduced the new 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring the powerful M5 chip, marking a major leap in speed, AI capability, and energy efficiency. The new M5 processor delivers up to 3.5 times faster AI performance and 1.6 times faster graphics than its predecessor, all while maintaining an exceptional battery life of up to 24 hours.

The MacBook Pro with M5 retains its signature design, featuring a Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, 12MP Center Stage camera, six-speaker sound system, and macOS Tahoe. The new model continues to offer the same starting price of ₹1,69,900, available in space black and silver, with pre-orders open today and availability beginning on 22 October.

“MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro laptop, and today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better with the arrival of the M5 chip,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “M5 marks the next big leap in AI for the Mac and delivers a huge boost in graphics performance, accelerating demanding workflows for everyone from students to creatives, developers to business professionals, and more. With its amazing performance, extraordinary battery life, and unrivalled display, M5 takes the new 14-inch MacBook Pro to another level.”

Built on next-generation Apple silicon, the M5 chip delivers advanced performance across AI workloads, creative applications, and professional tools. It features a 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core and a faster 16-core Neural Engine that enhances on-device AI capabilities.

The new chip enables faster text-to-image generation in apps like Draw Things, quicker execution of large language models in LM Studio, and faster rendering in creative tools such as DaVinci Resolve. SSD performance has doubled compared to the previous generation, with configurations now available up to 4TB.

The M5 chip delivers up to 1.6 times faster graphics and 20 percent better multithreaded CPU performance than M4, making the new MacBook Pro ideal for developers, designers, and video editors. Tasks such as compiling code, editing 4K footage, or rendering 3D scenes in Blender are now significantly quicker.

Performance gains include:

• Up to 7.7x faster AI video enhancement in Topaz Video compared to the M1 model.

• Up to 6.8x faster 3D rendering in Blender.

• Up to 3.2x higher gaming frame rates than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.

• Up to 2.1x faster code compilation in Xcode compared to M1.

Users upgrading from Intel-based or M1 MacBook Pro models will see dramatic performance gains, with up to 86 times faster AI performance and 30 times faster GPU performance with ray tracing. The device maintains its full performance on battery power, offering up to 24 hours of use and 50 percent fast charge in 30 minutes with a 96W or higher USB-C power adapter.

The Liquid Retina XDR display supports up to 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and 1000 nits for SDR content, while the six-speaker setup with Spatial Audio provides immersive sound for both entertainment and creative workflows.

The new MacBook Pro ships with macOS Tahoe, which introduces design enhancements and productivity-focused updates such as Live Activities, redesigned Control Centre, and improved Spotlight search. It also supports Apple Intelligence, bringing new on-device AI features including Live Translation, enhanced Shortcuts, and generative tools for creative and communication tasks.

Developers can also integrate Apple Intelligence capabilities into their apps, leveraging the company’s Foundation Models framework for advanced local processing.

Pricing and Availability

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starts at ₹1,69,900 (₹1,59,900 with education savings). Pre-orders are open on Apple’s online store and app, with retail availability beginning 22 October.