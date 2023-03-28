Apple Music Classical app launched on App Store; check features, other details

Apple has launched a new app specifically designed for classical music lovers, Apple Music Classical. The app is available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost. Apple claims that the app provides users with access to the world's largest classical music catalog, featuring over 5 million tracks, including new releases and exclusive albums.

One of the standout features of the Apple Music Classical app is its search function, which is built specifically for the classical music genre, allowing users to instantly find specific recordings by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number. Apple claims that the app also offers the highest audio quality available (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and allows users to listen to thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, all without any ads.

Easier for Beginners

For beginners, Apple Music Classical offers hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and browsing features. Apple says the user interface and features will make it easy for newcomers to get acquainted with the genre.

The app will provide metadata to describe what the users are listening to. Additionally, the app allows users to listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

On Twitter, many Apple Music users are wondering why the company had to launch a separate app for the Genre. However, they are liking the minimalist and clean interface of the app.

I wasn’t sure why Apple needed a separate app just for classical music, but this browse section is pretty neat. pic.twitter.com/1zcVZ8kUH4 — abrazo (@avid_drudger) March 28, 2023

