Apple Music has a bug that is installing the app directly to the iPhone dock on download

Apple Music has a bug that is reportedly “perplexing” iPhone owners. Reports have it that the Apple Music iOS app is quite conveniently installing itself directly to the iPhone dock when downloaded from the App Store instead of appearing just on the phone's home screen. This is also kicking off other apps from the dock to take up a spot. Great for Apple Music, but this doesn’t bode well for other apps.

For some iPhone owners, this bug is making Apple Music the default music service for Siri requests even if another music-streaming app, like Spotify or Prime Music, had been configured in the past.

Seems like if you download the Apple Music app from App Store, it will automatically appear on your device (iPhone) dock, more than this, it will change any other 3d party app with the Music app. If on your dock, you only have Apple apps it won't do anything. pic.twitter.com/c0pkO9G2pq — Kevin Archer (@IM_Kevin_Archer) May 5, 2022

As TechCrunch pointed out, there is no clear information about how widespread this issue is. Internal tests revealed mixed results. But the dock issue appears to be taking place across different versions of iOS 15, both new and old. This means that the issue is not related to a recent iOS update in any way. Also, the issue was spotted across different iPhone models so it is not connected to that either.

The bug was first spotted by iOS developer Kevin Archer who spotted Apple Music acting up and posted a video on Twitter. The video shows the Apple Music app taking over a spot on the dock on the iPhone where the Spotify app earlier was. However, tests have shown that Spotify, or other third-party music apps, are not particularly being targeted. Apple Music appears to have replaced any other app from the dock including Apple’s own apps like the Camera app or even Twitter. Another developer posted on Twitter that Apple Music bumped Safari off the dock.

I just verified this on iOS 15.4.1. With Spotify installed and on the dock, installing Apple Music removed Spotify from the dock and put Apple Music there - without asking. Happens without Apple Music being run, so clearly Apple has rigged their OPERATING SYSTEM to do this! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 5, 2022

To be honest, this is ideally not very surprising since Apple has previously ranked its own apps at the top of the App Store search results and App Store charts. But given that this issue is not affecting all users, this is most probably a bug. Apple has said that it is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

