Apple's new iOS 11.4.1 update blocks cops from cracking your iPhone

Apple on Monday launched iOS 11.4.1 update that contains a crucial security feature called USB Restricted Mode. The feature allows protection against the use of USB devices -- that connect through the lightning port -- used by cops in the US or private companies to crack iPhones by evading security features.

Experts suggest the security feature could help in securing the privacy of the iPhone users but it also puts Apple at loggerheads with the police authorities, who during investigations need access to mobile devices.

How to activate the USB restriction mode? Go to setting and a new toggle for USB accessories would appear below Face ID & passcode. Once you activate the feature, USB accessories would not be able to connect to the device if a mobile phone has been locked for over an hour. In case you want USB accessory to continue working even though iPhone has been locked for a while, you can also remove the one-hour limit. Cops, especially in the US, use cracking tools like GrayKey to bypass security features. This feature could make it difficult for them crack the device.

"We're constantly strengthening the security protections in every Apple product to help customers defend against hackers, identity thieves, and intrusions into their personal data," Apple said in a statement, reported Verge. "We have the greatest respect for law enforcement, and we don't design our security improvements to frustrate their efforts to do their jobs," the statement added.

