Apple rolls out iOS 26.1 beta 2 with background security toggle, custom workouts and interface tweaks

Apple has released iOS 26.1 Beta 2 for developers and beta testers, nearly two weeks after launching the first version of the iOS 26.1 beta. The latest update introduces several small but noticeable improvements, including a new Background Security Improvements toggle, enhanced workout options, and refined interface elements.

As with previous beta releases, Apple has not detailed all of the new features. The release notes simply state that “iOS 26 beta gives you an early preview of the upcoming apps, features, and technologies.” The build number for this version is 23B5059e.

Apple has introduced a new Background Security Improvements option under the Privacy and Security section of Settings. This toggle allows users to automatically download and install security updates, replacing the older Rapid Security Responses feature.

The Clock app also gets a subtle usability improvement. Instead of tapping the screen to stop an alarm, users will now need to slide across the display to turn it off, while a tap will snooze it. The change aims to prevent accidental alarm dismissals and make morning routines a little more intentional.

In the Fitness app, users can now create custom workouts, choosing the type of exercise, duration, effort level, Active Calories target, and start time. This feature offers greater flexibility for those who prefer personalised workout plans rather than Apple’s preset routines.

Visual refinements are also part of the update. The alignment of text and icons in Settings has shifted to the left, replacing the previous centred layout. This change also applies to folder names on the Home Screen, giving the interface a cleaner look.

The Photos app now places key options such as Favourite, Play as Slideshow, and Hide at the top of the menu instead of in a dropdown list, making these features quicker to access. Other minor touches include a new Display Borders toggle in Accessibility settings, improved light refraction effects with darker icons and wallpapers, and a Pinch to Crop indicator that briefly appears when setting a wallpaper.

The update is available over the air (OTA) to registered Apple developers and beta testers using iPhone 11 or later models. A public beta is also open to users enrolled in Apple’s beta software programme. To install the update, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Install Now.