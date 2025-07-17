Apple supercharges shortcuts with AI-powered automations, writing tools, and ChatGPT integration

Apple is taking automation on its devices to the next level with major updates to the Shortcuts app. These new features are powered by Apple Intelligence and aim to make everyday tasks faster, smarter, and far more personalised. From generating images and summaries to building powerful workflows with natural language prompts, Shortcuts now serves as a central hub for AI-driven productivity.

The app, already a go-to for tech-savvy users looking to automate multi-step actions across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, is now more accessible and intelligent. With these new updates, Apple is positioning Shortcuts as a core part of its AI strategy, allowing users to benefit from powerful on-device and cloud-assisted intelligence.

Intelligent Actions Arrive

One of the biggest additions is the introduction of intelligent actions. These new shortcuts are powered by Apple’s on-device large language model or by Private Cloud Compute when needed. Users can now create workflows that involve generating summaries, rewriting text, or even creating new images using Apple’s built-in tools or ChatGPT.

This means you can now build shortcuts that analyse documents, summarise emails, or craft creative assets based on a single command. The integration of tools like Writing Tools and Image Playground as dedicated shortcut actions makes it possible to design highly customised automations with ease.

Smarter Triggers and UI

Shortcuts can be triggered from a wide range of inputs. You can run them by tapping an icon on the Home Screen, pressing the Action button, squeezing the Apple Pencil Pro, or even through Siri voice commands. This flexibility allows for faster interaction and improved accessibility across Apple’s ecosystem.

The shortcuts are still built using “actions,” modular blocks of functionality that work with both system apps and third-party services. Apple has also made it easier to string these together, especially when pulling from data already on the device.

ChatGPT Integration for Enhanced Creativity

Users can now build workflows that include responses generated by ChatGPT. Whether it’s creating a quick poem, brainstorming ideas, or transforming sketches into finished visuals, this option brings a whole new dimension to Shortcuts. Crucially, users remain in control, and no data is sent to ChatGPT without explicit permission.

Real-World Example

One of the standout use cases is how a student using a shortcut to compare an audio transcription of a lecture with their written notes. Apple Intelligence highlighted any points the student may have missed and added them into the document. This type of context-aware workflow shows how Shortcuts can evolve from a tool for automation into a full-fledged digital assistant.

Built for Privacy and Performance

All AI-powered shortcuts maintain Apple’s privacy-first approach. Most tasks run directly on device, and when more processing power is needed, they rely on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system. This ensures that user data is never stored or shared, only processed momentarily to fulfil a task.

Developer-Friendly and Free to Use

With native support for Swift and minimal code required, developers can easily incorporate these new intelligent shortcuts into their apps. Apple’s Foundation Models framework enables them to use the same AI tools available to the system, offering a consistent experience across third-party and first-party apps alike.

With this latest update, Shortcuts transforms from a power-user tool into a mainstream feature that anyone can use to simplify their daily routine. Whether you’re automating a workout summary, crafting a social media post, or organising a work schedule, the new Apple Intelligence features make Shortcuts smarter, more intuitive, and deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem.