Apple to launch new iPhone SE with Face ID and no home button in early 2025: Report

Apple is developing a new iPhone SE model, expected to launch in early 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a significant design overhaul, ditching the iconic Home button in favour of Face ID and adopting a design similar to the iPhone 14.

The move to an iPhone 14-based design signifies a major shift for the iPhone SE, which has retained the classic iPhone design with a Home button since its inception. The adoption of Face ID will bring the affordable iPhone SE in line with Apple's current design language.

Gurman speculates that the new iPhone SE might also include Apple Intelligence features, as it is expected to be powered by one of Apple's more recent chipsets.

New iPad Air Models and Updated Magic Keyboard

In addition to the iPhone SE, Gurman reports that Apple is working on two new iPad Air models, which will feature an updated version of the Magic Keyboard accessory.

Mac Updates on the Horizon

Apple's 2025 product roadmap also includes updates for its Mac lineup:

Revamped Mac minis

Updated MacBook Pros and iMacs with M4 chips

New MacBook Airs, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models

No New iPad Pro Expected

Gurman suggests that a new iPad Pro is unlikely to launch in 2025, as the current model is already considered "a generation ahead" in terms of features and performance.