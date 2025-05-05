Apple to launch six iPhones in 2026 with a completely new release timeline; two launch events for iPhone 18 series

Apple is preparing to radically overhaul its long-standing iPhone launch strategy starting in 2026, with a wave of new devices, including its first foldable iPhone, set to debut across two separate events annually, according to multiple reports, including The Information and analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo.

Since 2011, Apple has followed a predictable release pattern, unveiling all flagship iPhones each September. That cadence, however, will shift dramatically. From 2026, Apple is reportedly planning to adopt a biannual launch cycle, splitting its iPhone announcements between spring and autumn. The company is expected to use the first half of the year to launch more affordable models, while reserving the second half for Pro-level and foldable devices.

Two Launch Events, More iPhones

2025 will be the final year under the current unified schedule, with the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Slim (also referred to as iPhone 17 Air), expected in autumn.

In 2026, Apple plans to unveil a record six iPhone models. The spring event will reportedly feature the iPhone 17e and the base model iPhone 18. Then, in the autumn, the company will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Slim, and, for the first time ever, the much-rumoured foldable iPhone, currently dubbed the "iPhone Fold".

This staggered rollout is expected to continue into 2027 and beyond.

Why is Apple Changing Course?

The shift in schedule is largely motivated by increased global competition, especially from Chinese smartphone makers who launch devices in the first half of the year. By moving some iPhone launches to spring, Apple aims to compete head-to-head and better align with market trends.

Additionally, the new schedule could ease pressure on Apple’s manufacturing operations and help reduce labour and production costs. By spacing out launches, Apple may also improve marketing impact, giving entry-level and mid-tier models more room to shine without being overshadowed by high-end Pro variants.

Apple is also reportedly increasing production efforts in India, particularly for its budget models, in a move to reduce dependency on Chinese factories and navigate geopolitical and tariff-related challenges.

The Foldable iPhone: What We Know

The foldable iPhone, expected in late 2026, will likely feature a book-style design rather than a clamshell form. Reports suggest it will sport a 5.7-inch external display and a nearly 8-inch internal display when unfolded. It is also rumoured to feature a punch-hole selfie camera, a dual rear camera setup, and Face ID integration, skipping Touch ID entirely.

Apple is reportedly working with Samsung Display as the exclusive supplier for the foldable OLED panels. Samsung is the only partner that has met Apple’s stringent requirements for crease minimisation and durability. Other suppliers, such as LG Display and BOE, are said to have fallen short.

The iPhone Fold is expected to be ultra-thin, around 4.5mm to 4.8mm thick, drawing design cues from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, and may carry a price tag near $2,000.

Under-Display Face ID on iPhone 18

Apple is also planning a significant redesign across its 2026 iPhones. One of the standout innovations could be an under-display Face ID system. While it may not hide all hardware components, it is expected to reduce the notch size to a single punch-hole camera, streamlining the front display design further.