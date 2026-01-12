Apple to redesign health app, add video coaching and overhaul Siri: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant overhaul of its Health app, introducing a redesigned interface and highly anticipated features such as comprehensive food tracking. According to reports from 9to5Mac, these updates are expected to arrive with the release of iOS 26.4, currently slated for a spring launch.

A Simplified User Experience

The upcoming update aims to streamline the Health app’s growing complexity. Key changes include a new layout for health categories and a simplified system for logging daily metrics. The report states that as the application integrates more data points from the Apple Watch and third-party devices, this redesign is intended to make navigation more intuitive for users monitoring their long-term wellness trends.

Advertisement

Native Food and Nutrition Tracking

According to the report, Apple is expected to introduce native food and meal tracking. While the app currently allows users to log specific nutrients such as caffeine or carbohydrates, it has lacked a robust system for calorie counting and meal logging. By integrating these tools directly, Apple will move into a space long dominated by third-party services like MyFitnessPal. This feature is reportedly designed to assist users with weight management and nutritional awareness through a more seamless, first-party experience.

Video Coaching

Alongside the visual refresh, Apple is said to be developing a new video-based health service. Similar in delivery to Apple Fitness+, this feature would provide expert-led educational content from physicians, sleep specialists, and nutritionists. These videos are intended to offer actionable advice, such as guidance on improving sleep hygiene or understanding cardiovascular health metrics, potentially under a new subscription-based tier or as an expansion of existing services.

Advertisement

AI Integration and Siri Overhaul

The timing of iOS 26.4 is also significant as it is expected to host the major architectural relaunch of Siri. Built on large language models, the upgraded assistant will likely feature deeper integration with Health data, allowing users to ask natural-language questions about their fitness progress or nutritional intake.

If Apple follows its traditional release schedule, a beta version of iOS 26.4 is expected to be available to developers within the coming weeks, followed by a public release in March.