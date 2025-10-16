Apple unveils iPad Pro with M5 chip, boosting AI power and performance

Apple has introduced the new iPad Pro powered by the M5 chip, its most advanced and powerful iPad yet. The M5 chip delivers significant gains in AI processing, graphics performance, and efficiency, setting a new benchmark for professional-grade tablets.

The M5 chip features a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in every core, providing up to 3.5 times faster AI performance than the previous M4-powered iPad Pro and up to 5.6 times faster than the M1 version. It also includes the new N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 support and the C1X modem for 50 percent faster cellular performance.

“Powered by the next generation of Apple silicon, the new iPad Pro delivers our most advanced and versatile iPad experience yet,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “iPad Pro with M5 unlocks endless possibilities for creativity and productivity — with a huge leap in AI performance and a big boost in graphics, superfast wireless connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, it pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again.”

The new iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, both featuring the Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology. The display delivers up to 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR and supports ProMotion and True Tone for greater colour accuracy. A nano-texture glass option reduces glare for professionals working in bright environments.

The M5 chip brings Apple’s most advanced Neural Engine yet, enabling faster on-device AI tasks such as image generation and video masking in apps like Draw Things and DaVinci Resolve. The 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU offer up to 6.7 times faster rendering compared to the M1 model, making the device suitable for 3D design, video editing, and gaming.

With 150GB/s unified memory bandwidth and up to 2x faster storage speeds, multitasking is smoother than ever. The iPad Pro supports fast charging, offering 50 percent charge in about 30 minutes when paired with Apple’s 70W USB-C adapter.

The iPad Pro introduces Apple’s N1 chip for wireless networking, enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The C1X modem enhances mobile connectivity and efficiency, with up to 30 percent lower power use compared to earlier models.

Weighing less and measuring just 5.3mm thin for the 11-inch model and 5.1mm for the 13-inch, the new iPad Pro remains one of the slimmest tablets on the market.

The device ships with iPadOS 26, which adds a refined interface, new multitasking features, and enhanced file management. It also integrates Apple Intelligence for private, on-device AI capabilities, along with tools like Live Translation, new Shortcuts, and improved audio controls for creators.

The iPad Pro is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro, which adds squeeze and haptic feedback for more precise control, and the new Magic Keyboard with an aluminium palm rest and function row.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the iPad Pro are open now on Apple’s website and retail stores, with deliveries beginning on 22 October. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹99,990 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹1,19,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version. The 13-inch variant starts at ₹1,29,900 for Wi-Fi and ₹1,49,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.

Apple Pencil Pro is priced at ₹11,900, while the new Magic Keyboard starts at ₹29,900 for the 11-inch model and ₹33,900 for the 13-inch.